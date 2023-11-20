Georgia jumps Michigan for No. 1 spot in college football NCAA Re-Rank 1-133

Georgia replaces Michigan as the No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-133 after the Bulldogs cruised to its second rout in a row of a ranked SEC opponent.

After taking apart Mississippi a week earlier, the Bulldogs gave up a touchdown to Tennessee on the game's opening play before shutting down the Volunteers in a 38-10 win. In doing so, Georgia became the first program in SEC history to post three 8-0 seasons in a row in league play.

Playing without a suspended Jim Harbaugh for the second week in a row and for the fifth time this season, Michigan struggled to put away Maryland. The Terrapins trailed 23-3 in the second quarter but stormed back to have multiple chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter. A late safety for the Michigan defense secured the 31-24 win.

This is the second single-digit win in a row for the Wolverines after the team's first nine wins came by an average of 34 points, with no single win by fewer than 24 points. These victories represent two of Michigan's three wins against Power Five bowl teams.

The rankings could switch back in one week. Georgia closes November against Georgia Tech while Michigan ends against No. 3 Ohio State, and with another convincing win in that rivalry the Wolverines could have the argument for retaking the No. 1 spot.

This swap of Georgia and Michigan is the first of two changes inside the top four.

In the other, Washington replaces Florida State at No. 4 after a physical win at Oregon State. That gives the Huskies at least two wins − Oregon and OSU − that are better than the Seminoles' best win, against LSU.

