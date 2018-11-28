Georgia Joins Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

While the top three remain, there's been a shakeup in the College Football Playoff rankings thanks to a top-four team losing this weekend.

Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the fifth College Football Playoff rankings of the season, with Clemson and Notre Dame filling out No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

But Michigan is out of the No. 4 slot after losing to Ohio State on Saturday. Georgia is the new No. 4.

No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 6 Ohio State are the first two out.

This is the last ranking announcement with Selection Day coming Sunday, Dec. 2 after conference championships on Saturday.

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches' poll since the preseason and has made the playoff in every year of the format. The Crimson Tide beat Auburn 52–21 on Saturday.

Check below for Week 14's full rankings:

1. Alabama (12-0, SEC)

2. Clemson (12-0, ACC)

3. Notre Dame (12-0, Independent)

4. Georgia (11-1, SEC)

5. Oklahoma (11-1, Big 12)

6. Ohio State (11-1, Big Ten)

7. Michigan (10-2, Big Ten)

8. UCF (11-0, AAC)

9. Florida (9-3, SEC)

10. LSU (9-3, SEC)

11. Washington (9-3, Pac-12)

12. Penn State (9-3, Big Ten)

13. Washington State (10-2, Pac-12)

14. Texas (9-3, Big 12)

15. Kentucky (9-3, SEC)

16. West Virginia (8-3, SEC)

17. Utah (9-3, Pac-12)

18. Mississippi State (8-4, SEC)

19. Texas A&M (8-4, SEC)

20. Syracuse (9-3, ACC)

21. Northwestern (8-4, Big Ten)

22. Boise State (10-2, Mountain West)

23. Iowa State (7-4, Big 12)

24. Missouri (8-4, SEC)

25. Fresno State (10-2, Mountain West)