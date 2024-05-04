Georgia’s Javon Bullard makes rookie mistake, gets lost on way to practice field

The Green Bay Packers drafted Georgia Bulldogs defenisve back Javon Bullard in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. Bullard, who had an emotional reaction to being drafted, is now learning about how to be a professional football player.

Javon Bullard’s first rookie mistake is a harmless one. Bullard briefly got lost on the way to the Packers’ practice field during rookie minicamp.

Rookies are overwhelmed with new information after being drafted. Bullard is still learning the playbook and the way around Green Bay’s facility.

Here’s the funny moment when Bullard learned the way to the Packers’ practice field. Bullard is one of 11 Green Bay draft picks that is on the Packers’ rookie minicamp roster.

Playbooks aren't the only thing 1st year rookie #Packers have to learn on day 1⃣ …. 2nd round pick safety Javon Bullard ( @cravejaaye ) needed a friendly nudge in right direction to find practice field pic.twitter.com/u8ZVvCAHux — Cody Krupp (@CodyWKrupp) May 3, 2024

Javon Bullard will have plenty of time to learn as the Packers prepare for training camp. Bullard brings versatility to the Green Bay secondary and has a chance to start as a rookie.

