Georgia’s Jamaree Salyer has versatility Cowboys look for on OL

While the defense of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs gets the majority of the credit, the offense had several pro-caliber prospects as well. Jamaree Salyer had a stellar campaign paving the way in the run game and protecting his quarterback. A 2021 2nd-Team Walter Camp honoree, Salyer allowed only two hurries and didn’t allow a single sack all season according to Georgia’s team website.

Salyer has played up and down the line in his time in Athens, lining up at left tackle and right guard this past season, and spending time at right tackle and left guard previously. The only position he hasn’t tried in a game is center. If there is one thing the Cowboys tend to favor out of backup offensive lineman, it is positional flexibility. They don’t have the healthiest of offensive lines in the NFL so it’s not uncommon to see backups get significant playing time throughout the season. Clearly Dallas would have a place for Salyer in the lineup at some point if he were selected.

Where might that be and what does his ceiling look like?

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 325 pounds

Jersey Number: 69

Stats (2021): 11 games played

Stats (career): 47 games played

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Alabama (2020), Cincinnati (2020), Clemson (2021), Alabama NC (2021)

Best Game: Cincinnati (2020)

Worst Game: Alabama (2020)

Jamaree Salyer is impressive everywhere. LT, LG, RG. Doesn't matter. pic.twitter.com/FkiPEzrcUd — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 2, 2022

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Balance: Stays balanced when on the move, not top heavy at all.

Hand Placement: Doesn’t always land the initial hand punch but reestablished hand position well.

Power: Physical at the point of attack, when he engages his hips the man can be violent. Once he gains leverage you can see him jolt up a defenders pads in one motion.

Movement Skills: Good mover in space. Stays balanced well, very controlled in his movement.

Footwork/Foot Speed: Gets out of his pass set well, but doesn’t generate a ton of torque with his kick slide. Patient in his pass sets, doesn’t commit until the defender starts his rush. Controlled in his movement in pass sets.

Performance Evaluation:

Pass Protection: Uses the defenders momentum to his advantage, guides them to where they initially wanted the rush to go, but ends up washing them out of the play more often than not. Can become top heavy on occasions during his pass sets.

Football IQ: Had one lapse vs Alabama in 2020 where a DT stunted over to him, he looked him dead in the eyes and did nothing to stop him. Can miss occasional twists where he is responsible for the outside rusher. Other than that one lapse looks relatively good in terms of Football IQ.

Anchor: Could do better at dropping his hips and anchoring in sooner rather than later.

Flexibility: Brings positional flexibility as he saw action at left tackle, right tackle, right guard and left guard. Played multiple spots on the offensive line in the national championship game Lacks the hip flexibility to reach a head-on 5 tech and seal them off from the run. Lacks hip flexibility to open and close his hips against shiftier edge rushers.

Run Blocking: His bad initial hand placement hurts him here, as defenders can easily side step the initial punch and get past him. Once he establishes better hand placement with his punch he will be much more difficult to get around.

Strengths:

Brings a lot of positional flexibility to the table, took snaps at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard in his time at Georgia. Patient feet in his pass sets, uses the defenders momentum to his advantage. Powerful at the point of attack. Stays balanced well, is a good mover in space.

Weaknesses:

Doesn’t generate a lot of torque with his kick-slide. Needs to rework his anchor and sink his hips more. Doesn’t always land his initial hand strike cleanly. Hip flexibility is the glaring weakness, fails to seal off a head on 5 tech. Can’t open and close his hips on stunts or when lined up against a shiftier rusher.

Fit with the Cowboys:

The once mainstay of the Dallas Cowboys, the offensive line is headlined by two aging stars, and inconsistent play, which has resulted in a wide variety of starting lineup combinations. Many are clamoring for the Cowboys to reinvest in their offensive line.

Salyerwould best be served as a backup offensive lineman who can play multiple spots in a tight pinch. He is best suited off in the interior at guard for his career so his lapses can be helped by the tackles. He is powerful at the point of attack, patient in his pass sets and is a good mover in space. He also brings a wide range of starts at almost every position along the offensive line. He lacks ideal hip flexibility, and that is the main reason why he should at least start his career on the inside of the offensive line.

He doesn’t generate the best torque with his kick slide, needs to anchor better and work on landing his initial hand strike on a more consistent basis. All in all he is a good backup to start, who might develop into a full time starter.

Prospect Grade:

Pass Protection (15) 12 Anchor (10) 7.5 Balance (10) 8.5 Flexibility (10) 5.5 Hand Placement (10) 6 Run Blocking (10) 6.5 Power (10) 9 Movement Skills (10) 9 Football IQ (5) 3.5 Footwork/Foot Speed (10) 7

Final Grade:

74.5, 4th round player

