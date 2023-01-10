Georgia’s Jalen Carter makes it official that he’s turning pro

Last year, Georgia’s defensive line had three first-round picks: Travon Walker went first overall to the Jaguars, Jordan Davis went 13th overall to the Eagles, and Devonte Wyatt went 28th overall to the Packers. And many people think Jalen Carter is the best defensive lineman Georgia has had, better than any of those first-round picks.

So it’s no surprise that shortly after Georgia won the national championship on Monday night, Carter confirmed that he will enter the 2023 NFL draft.

A 310-pound defensive tackle who’s a good interior pass rusher and stout against the run, Carter wasn’t eligible for last year’s draft, but he certainly would have been a first-round pick.

This year there’s talk that Carter could go as high as first overall, with the first pick more unpredictable this season than most because the Bears own it and may be looking to trade down with a team that wants to take a quarterback first.

