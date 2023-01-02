Georgia’s Jack Podlesny accepts invitation to the Hula Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs kicker Jack Podlesny has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Hula Bowl. The 2023 Hula Bowl will be played on Jan. 14 in Orlando, Florida.

Podlesny was named as the 2022 SEC special teams player of the year.

Entering the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Podlesny was 23 of 26 on field goal attempts. The senior kicker was perfect on extra points throughout his career at Georgia.

Podlesny accepting an invitation to the Hula Bowl means he is expected to enter the 2023 NFL draft. Georgia will likely look to Jared Zirkel to handle the kicking duties for the 2023 college football season.

Zirkel, a redshirt sophomore, will face competition from incoming freshman Peyton Woodring, who is ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the class of 2023.

Georgia's star kicker Jack Podlesny the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year is headed to the @Hula_Bowl in Orlando @JackPodlesny @GeorgiaFootball @DraftDiamonds are found at the #HulaBowl pic.twitter.com/QMlFVwRtQU — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) December 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire