Georgia’s insane nonconference schedules through 2034

Georgia has shown the nation that it has no problem playing any school, any time, any place.

Since Kirby Smart’s arrival in Athens, UGA’s been scheduling some of the toughest competition in college football. I’m talking Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida State, UCLA, etc. Additionally, Georgia always plays its annual game against Georgia Tech the last week of the regular season.

Story continues

With the SEC expanding and adding Oklahoma and Texas in 2025, we’ll likely see some changes to Georgia’s future schedules. For instance, Georgia plays Oklahoma in 2023 and again in 2031. That 2023 game should still take place as scheduled, but Oklahoma will be in the SEC by 2031. So who knows how that will play out? The same goes for Georgia and Texas, which have a home-and-home series scheduled in 2028 and 2029.

Starting in 2026, you’ll really see just how aggressive Georgia’s scheduling is when the Bulldogs play two major nonconference programs, plus Tech. And it only continues to get more intense from there.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s future nonconference schedules (info via FBSchedules):

2022:

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

2022 nonconference opponents:

09/03 – Oregon (in Atlanta, GA)

09/10 – Samford

09/24 – Kent State

11/26 – Georgia Tech

2023:

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 nonconference opponents:

09/02 – UT Martin

09/09 – at Oklahoma

09/23 – UAB

11/25 – at Georgia Tech

2024:

Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

2024 nonconference opponents:

08/31 – Clemson (in Atlanta, GA)

09/07 – Tennessee Tech

11/23 – UMass

11/30 – Georgia Tech

2025:

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2025 nonconference opponents:

08/30 – at UCLA

09/06 – Austin Peay

11/22 – Charlotte

11/29 – at Georgia Tech

2026:

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

2026 nonconference opponents:

09/05 – UCLA

09/12 – Western Kentucky

09/19 – at Louisville

11/28 – Georgia Tech

2027:

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

2027 nonconference opponents:

09/04 – at Florida State

09/18 – Louisville

11/27 – at Georgia Tech

2028:

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

2028 nonconference opponents:

09/02 – at Texas

09/09 – Florida A&M

09/16 – Florida State

11/25 – Georgia Tech

2029:

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

2029 nonconference opponents:

09/01 – Texas

09/15 – at Clemson

11/24 – at Georgia Tech

2030:

(Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

2030 nonconference opponents:

08/31 – Clemson

09/07 – North Carolina A&T

09/14 – Ohio State

11/30 – Georgia Tech

2031:

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

2031 nonconference opponents:

08/30 – at Ohio State

09/06 – Western Carolina

09/13 – Oklahoma

11/29 – at Georgia Tech

2032:

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2032 nonconference opponents:

09/04 – Clemson

11/27 – Georgia Tech

2033:

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

2033 nonconference opponents:

09/03 – at Clemson

09/17 – NC State

11/26 – at Georgia Tech

2034:

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) scores a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2034 nonconference opponents:

09/16 – at NC State

11/25 – Georgia Tech

[listicle id=73786]

1

1