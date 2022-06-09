Georgia’s insane nonconference schedules through 2034
Georgia has shown the nation that it has no problem playing any school, any time, any place.
Since Kirby Smart’s arrival in Athens, UGA’s been scheduling some of the toughest competition in college football. I’m talking Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida State, UCLA, etc. Additionally, Georgia always plays its annual game against Georgia Tech the last week of the regular season.
With the SEC expanding and adding Oklahoma and Texas in 2025, we’ll likely see some changes to Georgia’s future schedules. For instance, Georgia plays Oklahoma in 2023 and again in 2031. That 2023 game should still take place as scheduled, but Oklahoma will be in the SEC by 2031. So who knows how that will play out? The same goes for Georgia and Texas, which have a home-and-home series scheduled in 2028 and 2029.
Starting in 2026, you’ll really see just how aggressive Georgia’s scheduling is when the Bulldogs play two major nonconference programs, plus Tech. And it only continues to get more intense from there.
Here’s a look at Georgia’s future nonconference schedules (info via FBSchedules):
2022:
2022 nonconference opponents:
09/03 – Oregon (in Atlanta, GA)
09/10 – Samford
09/24 – Kent State
11/26 – Georgia Tech
2023:
2023 nonconference opponents:
09/02 – UT Martin
09/09 – at Oklahoma
09/23 – UAB
11/25 – at Georgia Tech
2024:
2024 nonconference opponents:
08/31 – Clemson (in Atlanta, GA)
09/07 – Tennessee Tech
11/23 – UMass
11/30 – Georgia Tech
2025:
2025 nonconference opponents:
08/30 – at UCLA
09/06 – Austin Peay
11/22 – Charlotte
11/29 – at Georgia Tech
2026:
2026 nonconference opponents:
09/05 – UCLA
09/12 – Western Kentucky
09/19 – at Louisville
11/28 – Georgia Tech
2027:
2027 nonconference opponents:
09/04 – at Florida State
09/18 – Louisville
11/27 – at Georgia Tech
2028:
2028 nonconference opponents:
09/02 – at Texas
09/09 – Florida A&M
09/16 – Florida State
11/25 – Georgia Tech
2029:
2029 nonconference opponents:
09/01 – Texas
09/15 – at Clemson
11/24 – at Georgia Tech
2030:
2030 nonconference opponents:
08/31 – Clemson
09/07 – North Carolina A&T
09/14 – Ohio State
11/30 – Georgia Tech
2031:
2031 nonconference opponents:
08/30 – at Ohio State
09/06 – Western Carolina
09/13 – Oklahoma
11/29 – at Georgia Tech
2032:
2032 nonconference opponents:
09/04 – Clemson
11/27 – Georgia Tech
2033:
2033 nonconference opponents:
09/03 – at Clemson
09/17 – NC State
11/26 – at Georgia Tech
2034:
2034 nonconference opponents:
09/16 – at NC State
11/25 – Georgia Tech
