Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs Vanderbilt

No. 2 Georgia (3-0) takes on Vanderbilt (1-2) this Saturday at noon in Nashville.

The Bulldogs have had a slew of injury problems since fall camp, but there is some good news for Georgia fans.

For the first time since week-one, star quarterback J.T. Daniels is not on our injury report. Daniels made his return versus South Carolina after dealing with an oblique injury that caused him to miss the UAB game and while he is still rehabbing on a daily basis, Daniels is cleared to go barring any setbacks.

Receiver Kearis Jackson looks to be almost 100% after recovering from a knee procedure in fall camp. The leading pass catcher from a year ago only returned punts versus Clemson and UAB but was back at receiver against South Carolina.

Smart updated the status of both tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith in a press conference on Monday. Both stars have been running and cutting this week after recovering from foot surgeries over five weeks ago. Smart said the matchup with Vanderbilt was targeted for their return, so we may see both suit up versus the Commodores.

Receiver Dominick Blaylock is close to taking the field after working his way back from an ACL tear suffered last year. The redshirt sophomore has had a setback, though. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Blaylock has ‘tweaked’ his hamstring, signaling it will be more time before we see him take the field.

On Thursday, we learned that reserve cornerback Jalen Kimber will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. The redshirt freshman had been dealing with the labrum injury since fall camp.

Last week Georgia lost reserve inside linebacker Rian Davis to a quad injury suffered in practice. Davis underwent successful surgery and is expected to be out for the year.

Star wideout George Pickens is rehabbing an ACL tear suffered in the spring, but the media caught a glimpse of Pickens running and catching passes at practice this week. A possible return this season is looking more and more like a reality.

LSU transfer Arik Gilbert is still not with the team due to personal reasons.

Here’s an updated injury report for Saturday’s matchup.

WR Dominick Blaylock

Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (8)

QUESTIONABLE - KNEE, HAMSTRING

DB Tykee Smith

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23)

QUESTIONABLE - FOOT

TE Darnell Washington

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0)

QUESTIONABLE - FOOT

WR Arik Gilbert

Jul 1, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Tight end Arik Gilbert

OUT - PERSONAL

WR George Pickens

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1)

Cincinnati Bearcats Vs Georgia Bulldogs Peach Bowl

OUT - KNEE

OG Tate Ratledge

Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels (18) looks to throw the ball while guard Tate Ratledge (51)

News Joshua L Jones

OUT- FOOT

LB Rian Davis

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10)

OUT- KNEE

Jalen Kimber

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) moves the ball past Georgia defensive back Jalen Kimber (6)

News Joshua L Jones

OUT - SHOULDER

Former Georgia defensive end Ray Drew joins J.C. to talk his UGA career, big games in Sanford Stadium, his welcome to the SEC moment and more in a new episode of 'UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton'. Listen here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1LKKgu5rzSLx6W76yhCRrA?si=d1kWGaBiRtG8ZLqLqfN3Pw&dl_branch=1

