Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs Arkansas

No. 2 Georgia has played without some of its key players so far this season, but the Bulldogs look to get a couple of those stars back for the top-10 matchup with Arkansas this Saturday.

After his second game back from an oblique injury, star quarterback J.T. Daniels is once again on our injury report. Daniels made his return versus South Carolina after missing the UAB and then started in last week’s blowout victory over Vanderbilt. What we didn’t find out until Monday, is that the junior signal-caller had been dealing with a lat injury, which is still bothering him this week.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is optimistic about Daniels’ status, though, and we should see him make his 4th start of the year against the Razorbacks.

Receiver Kearis Jackson has returned to full-speed after recovering from a knee procedure in fall camp. The leading pass catcher from a year ago only returned punts versus Clemson and UAB but was back at receiver against South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Fellow wideout Arian Smith missed last week’s game due to a bone contusion (bruise), but is expected to be available this week.

Smart updated the status of both tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith in a press conference on Monday. Both stars have been cleared and were a ‘full go’ at practice this week. Smart said he expects both to take the field on Saturday.

Receiver Dominick Blaylock , who after working his way back from an ACL tear suffered last year, had a setback last week with a tweaked hamstring. Smart said this week that Blaylock is still working his way back.

Star wideout George Pickens is rehabbing an ACL tear suffered in the spring. The junior was seen straight-line and running and catching passes at practice the last two weeks, signaling his recovery is on pace.

LSU transfer Arik Gilbert is still not with the team due to personal reasons.

Here’s an updated injury report for Saturday’s big matchup in Athens.

QB JT Daniels

Story continues

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) walks off the field after their 62 to 0 win against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Nas Vandy Ga 038

PROBABLE – BACK/LAT

DB Tykee Smith

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

PROBABLE – FOOT

TE Darnell Washington

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) runs after a catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

PROBABLE – FOOT

WR Dominick Blaylock

Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Jalen Elliott (21) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DOUBTFUL – HAMSTRING

WR Arik Gilbert

Jul 1, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Tight end Arik Gilbert participates in drills at The Opening at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

OUT – PERSONAL

WR George Pickens

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) completes a deep catch as Cincinnati Bearcats safety Darrick Forrest (5) defends in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Georgia Bulldogs Vs Cincinnati Bearcats Chick Fil A Peach Bowl 2020 Jan 1 2021

OUT – KNEE

OG Tate Ratledge

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) looks to throw the ball while guard Tate Ratledge (51) blocks defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) during the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald)

News Joshua L Jones

OUT- FOOT

LB Rian Davis

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) celebrates after coming away with a pick 6 during the second half of an NCAA college football game between UAB and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Sept 11, 2021. Georgia won 56-7. News Joshua L Jones

OUT- QUAD

CB Jalen Kimber

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) moves the ball past Georgia defensive back Jalen Kimber (6) during the Georgia G-Day Spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald)

News Joshua L Jones

OUT – SHOULDER

J.C. is joined by former Georgia tight ends Orson Charles and Arthur Lynch to reminisce, talk UGA tight ends and preview Arkansas on a new episode of “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.” Listen here:

1

1