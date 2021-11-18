Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs. Charleston Southern

No. 1 Georgia will face Charleston Southern in Athens on Saturday at noon.

It’s UGA senior day and a chance for reserve players to earn some playing time.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle the Bulldogs have had to face on their way to a spotless 10-0 record is injuries.

We’ve seen several star players suffer season-ending injuries and multiple Bulldogs have been in and out of the lineup this season.

With championship season approaching, Georgia will want to be the healthiest it can for a playoff run.

In its matchup with Tennessee last week, UGA was hit by the flu, which affected at least eight players on the team, including multiple starters.

Guard Warren Ericson, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and receiver Dominick Blaylock were down with the illness a week ago, but should be ready to go by Saturday.

Here’s an updated Georgia injury report headed into Week 12’s matchup with Charleston Southern.

OL Jamaree Salyer

Oct. 27, 2018; Jacksonville, Florida; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) works out prior to the game at TIAA Bank Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Foot

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart: “Jamaree wasn’t quite able to play last week. I thought he was close. He went out in warmups, and it bothered him a little bit. We thought he would be close last week and thought he would be an emergency guy. We think he is going to be clear this week, so we are hopeful to get him back.”

RB Kendall Milton

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Alabama. AP Photo/Butch Dill

Injury: Knee (MCL)

Status: Doubtful

Kirby Smart: “Kendall is back running which is good. I think he got up to 10 to 15 miles an hour yesterday. He’s not truly practicing with us; he’s cutting and running straight lines. Doubtful for this week that we would get him back. But optimistic that we will get him back for Georgia Tech is kind of the timeline we’ve had since the injury. Certainly, hopeful we can get him back in time for Tech.”

Story continues

WR Dominick Blaylock

Sept. 21, 2019; Athens, Georgia; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Jalen Elliott (21) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Knee/hamstring

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart: “Dom was, you know, bounced back, and he’s been down with the flu bug, so he wasn’t with us yesterday or Tuesday. So, we’ve been dealing with the flu.”

Players who are OUT

Jan. 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) walks off the field with the MVP trophy at the end of the Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

WR George Pickens (Knee) – OUT

Kirby Smart: “He’s (Pickens) been going against our one defense some. We do 7-on-7. He gets reps. He’s really doing the same thing he did last week. He’s doing very similar things, just probably more of it in terms of more reps and more volume picking up volume up. He’s still in a non-contact jersey and practices some with us.”

OL Tate Ratledge (Foot) – OUT for season

DB Tykee Smith (Knee) – OUT for season

CB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) – OUT for season

LB Rian Davis (Quad) – OUT for season

WR Arian Smith (Leg) – OUT for season

1

1