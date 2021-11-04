Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs. Missouri

No. 1 Georgia (8-0) will face Missouri (4-4) at noon this Saturday in Athens.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a dominant 34-7 win over Florida in Jacksonville and Missouri is coming off of a 37-28 win over Vanderbilt.

Georgia has been dealing with an injury bug since the start of fall camp.

Starting quarterback J.T. Daniels has been down since playing the first quarter at Vanderbilt in Week 4, and the UGA receiver room has been decimated at times throughout the season.

While the Bulldogs haven’t missed a beat thanks to a top defense and the play of Stetson Bennett under center, it’s always a positive to have talented players available.

The good news for Georgia is that both Daniels and several wideouts are getting back to playing shape.

Here’s an updated UGA injury report for the matchup with Missouri:

QB J.T. Daniels

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 25: JT Daniels #18 of the Georgia Bulldogs stands under center against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Injury: Lat

Status: Day to day

Daniels has been practicing for the last three weeks without limitations.

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (81) breaks tackles against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Ankle

Status: In

Kirby Smart: “I don’t think Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is still not 100% and he’s coming off of an ankle and a significant break from last year, so he’s working his way back, but he’s playing.”

WR Arian Smith

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) celebrates after a victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Shin

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart said Smith is one of the receivers on track to play this week versus Missouri.

CB Ameer Speed

Oct 31, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ameer Speed (9) reacts as the Bulldogs run onto the field prior to the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs game at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Ankle

Status: In

Speed played on special teams versus Florida last week.

Kirby Smart: “He’s practiced this week and I don’t know if he’s 100 percent But he’s certainly much closer to it. He feels more confident in it.”

WR Jermaine Burton

Florida safety Rashad Torrence II (22) intercepts a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7), left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Injury: Groin

Status: In

Burton played snaps at receiver versus Florida, and is one of the wideouts that Smart said is on track to play this week against Missouri.

Players who are OUT

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring/ knee) – OUT

Kirby Smart: “I think Blaylock will have an opportunity (SEC Championship) because of what he was able to do yesterday and today. I think he’s headed in the right direction. He’s actually taking the brace off, so, this is, you know, I think he’s 14 months post ACL, so it’s like not about the ACL. He’s got to get confidence in that knee and confidence through practice.”

WR Justin Robinson (Hamstring) – OUT

RB Kendall Milton (Knee) – OUT

WR George Pickens (Knee) – OUT

Kirby Smart: “We think he (Pickens) may be cleared to practice possibly before then (SEC Championship), but we just don’t know. I do know he’s got a meeting set up with Dr. Andrews here in the near future that he’s gonna get to go meet with him and his mom and they get to visit and share things.”

OL Tate Ratledge (Foot) – OUT

DB Tykee Smith (Knee) – OUT

CB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) – OUT

LB Rian Davis (Quad) – OUT

