Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs South Carolina

UGA takes on South Carolina this Saturday night in the SEC opener.

It hasn’t all been peaches and cream for No. 2 Georgia. The injury bug has bitten the Bulldogs early and often so far this season.

This week Georgia lost reserve inside linebacker Rian Davis to a knee injury suffered in practice. Davis underwent successful surgery and is expected to be out for the year.

Star quarterback J.T. Daniels is still nursing a core injury that could keep him sidelined for a second game. Coach Kirby Smart did say on Wednesday that Daniels feels the best he has and his recovery is moving in the right direction.

Daniels did split first-team reps with backup Stetson Bennett in practice this week. Knowing Smart, we won’t find out who will start under center until Saturday.

On the outside, star receiver Dominick Blaylock is close to taking the field after working his way back from an ACL tear suffered last year. Smart said Blaylock is almost 100% but it’s a ‘confidence thing’ for the redshirt sophomore.

Kearis Jackson, the leading pass catcher a year ago, only returned punts against Clemson and UAB but should be back to catching passes soon. We could see both Blaylock and Jackson back versus South Carolina.

Fellow wideout George Pickens is rehabbing an ACL tear suffered in the spring, and LSU transfer Arik Gilbert is still not with the team due to personal reasons.

Tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith are both out of their walking boots this week after undergoing foot surgeries a month ago. Smart said both have performed weighted running, indicating a return to the field sometime in the coming weeks.

Here’s an updated injury report for Saturday night: