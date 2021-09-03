Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs Clemson

The epic season-opening showdown between No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson is Saturday night. Georgia isn’t it the best shape when it comes to injury, losing multiple starters to minor injuries in fall camp.

Just weeks before the top-five clash, Georgia tight ends Darnell Washington and John Fitzpatrick, receivers Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton, defensive back Tykee Smith and center Warren Ericson went down with injuries during fall camp.

It wasn’t like the Bulldogs were at 100% before then. Receiver Dominick Blaylock is still recovering from an ACL tear suffered last year. He was lethal as a true freshman before going down with two straight ACL tears to the same knee. Coach Kirby Smart did confirm Blaylock still had more work to do before taking the field in a press conference earlier this week.

George Pickens suffered the same injury in the spring, and LSU transfer Arik Gilbert is still not with the team due to a personal issue. Two big shots to Georgia’s wideout depth before the opener.

There is good news, however, Fitzpatrick is good to go for Saturday and Jackson, Burton and Ericson have been able to practice the last couple of weeks and will take the field in Charlotte.

Smart also expressed on Tuesday, that Ericson has looked good since coming back.

As far as Washington and Smith, coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Monday that the two are both moving around after undergoing surgery to repair foot injuries a couple of weeks ago. Although we hope we’re wrong, we expect both to miss week-one.

Here’s an updated look at Georgia’s injury report ahead of the matchup with Clemson.

C Warren Ericson (probable)

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Warren Ericson (50) celebrates after a touchdown by running back Zamir White (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

TE John Fitzpatrick (Probable)

Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end John FitzPatrick (86) dives over Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) for a touchdown during the third quarter of the game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

DB Tykee Smith (Questionable)

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

TE Darnell Washington (Questionable)

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) breaks two tackles on a catch and run in the second quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

WR Jermaine Burton (Probable)

Nov 21, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) catches a long pass behind Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Landon Guidry (35) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

WR Kearis Jackson (Probable)

Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Georgia G-Day Spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Red defeated Black 28-23. (Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald)

WR Dominick Blaylock (Doubtful)

Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Jalen Elliott (21) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

WR Arik Gilbert (Out)

Jul 2, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Tight end Arik Gilbert plays in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

WR George Pickens (Out)

Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) walks off the field with the MVP trophy at the end of the Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

