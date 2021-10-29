Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs. UF
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
No. 1 Georgia (7-0) will face Florida (4-3) on Saturday in Jacksonville.
The Bulldogs are coming off a much needed bye week after dealing with multiple injuries to key players each week of the season so far.
There are several guys expected to return for the rivalry, but there are also more names on our list for week-nine.
Here’s an updated look at Georgia’s injury situation ahead of the matchup with UF.
QB J.T. Daniels
Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Injury: Lat
Status: Day to day
Kirby Smart: “…He’s done a good job. I wouldn’t say that there’s been a lot of limitations, it doesn’t seem like there’s been limitations in terms of what he can and can’t do.”
WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 31: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint #81 after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 31, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Injury: Ankle
Status: In
Kirby Smart: Says the WR continues to improve.
RB Kenny McIntosh
Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Injury: Hamstring
Status: In
Fellow running back James Cook said McIntosh will play on Saturday.
WR Arian Smith
Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) makes a catch over Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Arquon Bush (9) in the second quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Injury: Shin
Status: Questionable
Kirby Smart: “We are hoping to get Arian back. He’s been closer each week. It’s just a lower leg contusion that’s been bothering him when he plants and runs, but he is much closer this week.”
DB Christopher Smith
Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) runs after an interception during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Injury: Shoulder
Status: Questionable
Kirby Smart: “Practiced last week. Will find out more today about where he is at.”
CB Ameer Speed
Oct 31, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ameer Speed (9) reacts as the Bulldogs run onto the field prior to the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs game at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Injury: Ankle
Status: Questionable
Kirby Smart: “Hopefully getting there.”
WR Justin Robinson
ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs talks to Justin Robinson #9 against the UAB Blazers in the second half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 11: XXX of the UAB Blazers against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)
Injury: Hamstring
Status: Doubtful
Kirby Smart: “Justin Robison’s got a little bit of a hamstring now so he’s banged up.”
WR Jermaine Burton
Nov 21, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Injury: Groin
Status: Questionable
Kirby Smart: “Jermaine has been bothered by the groin, he’s fought through that. He’s not 100%.”
Players who are OUT
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) carries the ball as he splits Auburn safety Bydarrius Knighten (19) and linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) – OUT
RB Kendall Milton (Knee) – OUT
WR George Pickens (Knee) – OUT
OL Tate Ratledge (Foot) – OUT
DB Tykee Smith (Knee) – OUT
CB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) – OUT
LB Rian Davis (Quad) – OUT
Get ready for game day! UGA-UF Hall of Famer Aaron Murray joins the podcast this week to talk Georgia versus Florida, the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation and College Football Playoff projections. Listen to “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton” here:
1
1