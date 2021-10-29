Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs. UF

No. 1 Georgia (7-0) will face Florida (4-3) on Saturday in Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs are coming off a much needed bye week after dealing with multiple injuries to key players each week of the season so far.

There are several guys expected to return for the rivalry, but there are also more names on our list for week-nine.

Here’s an updated look at Georgia’s injury situation ahead of the matchup with UF.

QB J.T. Daniels

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Lat

Status: Day to day

Kirby Smart: “…He’s done a good job. I wouldn’t say that there’s been a lot of limitations, it doesn’t seem like there’s been limitations in terms of what he can and can’t do.”

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 31: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint #81 after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 31, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Injury: Ankle

Status: In

Kirby Smart: Says the WR continues to improve.

RB Kenny McIntosh

Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Hamstring

Status: In

Fellow running back James Cook said McIntosh will play on Saturday.

WR Arian Smith

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) makes a catch over Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Arquon Bush (9) in the second quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Shin

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart: “We are hoping to get Arian back. He’s been closer each week. It’s just a lower leg contusion that’s been bothering him when he plants and runs, but he is much closer this week.”

DB Christopher Smith

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) runs after an interception during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Shoulder

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart: “Practiced last week. Will find out more today about where he is at.”

CB Ameer Speed

Oct 31, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ameer Speed (9) reacts as the Bulldogs run onto the field prior to the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs game at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Ankle

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart: “Hopefully getting there.”

WR Justin Robinson

ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs talks to Justin Robinson #9 against the UAB Blazers in the second half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 11: XXX of the UAB Blazers against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Injury: Hamstring

Status: Doubtful

Kirby Smart: “Justin Robison’s got a little bit of a hamstring now so he’s banged up.”

WR Jermaine Burton

Nov 21, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Groin

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart: “Jermaine has been bothered by the groin, he’s fought through that. He’s not 100%.”

Players who are OUT

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) carries the ball as he splits Auburn safety Bydarrius Knighten (19) and linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) – OUT

RB Kendall Milton (Knee) – OUT

WR George Pickens (Knee) – OUT

OL Tate Ratledge (Foot) – OUT

DB Tykee Smith (Knee) – OUT

CB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) – OUT

LB Rian Davis (Quad) – OUT

