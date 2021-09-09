Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs UAB

Georgia football is set to take on UAB in the 2021 home opener in Athens on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. but some Bulldogs won’t be taking the field.

UGA has battled injuries throughout fall camp and into the Clemson matchup last Saturday night. The story is no different in week-two, as star quarterback J.T. Daniels is now nursing an upper body injury that may keep him sidelined versus the Blazers.

Early reports suggest an oblique strain or some kind of core injury, although coach Kirby Smart has not yet confirmed. Redshirt freshman Carson Beck received a large number of first-team reps at practice on Tuesday.

The offensive line took a hit this week as starting right guard Tate Ratledge underwent foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury suffered against Clemson.

At receiver, the Bulldogs are still missing star Dominick Blaylock, who is recovering from an ACL tear suffered last year. Smart said Blaylock is close to 100%. Kearis Jackson, the leading pass catcher a year ago, only returned punts against Clemson and is still not fully recovered from knee surgery this summer.

Fellow wideout George Pickens is still rehabbing from an ACL tear suffered in the spring, and LSU transfer Arik Gilbert is still not with the team due to a personal issue.

Tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith are working their way back from foot surgeries done just a few weeks ago. Smart did say the two were at least moving around, suggesting they should be back at some point this season.

Here’s an updated look at Georgia’s injury report ahead of the matchup with UAB.

WR Kearis Jackson (Probable)

Nov 21, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) runs after a catch against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

QB J.T. Daniels (Questionable)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: JT Daniels #18 of the Georgia Bulldogs leaves the field after their win against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

WR Dominick Blaylock (Questionable)

Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Jalen Elliott (21) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DB Tykee Smith (Doubtful)

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

TE Darnell Washington (Doubtful)

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) runs after a catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

WR Arik Gilbert (Out)

Jul 1, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Tight end Arik Gilbert participates in drills at The Opening at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

WR George Pickens (Out)

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

OG Tate Ratledge (Out)

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) looks to throw the ball while guard Tate Ratledge (51) blocks defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) during the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald)

