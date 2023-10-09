Georgia impresses, but Michigan still leads the college football NCAA Re-Rank 1-133

Georgia inches closer to Michigan after the Bulldogs’ blowout win against Kentucky, while Oklahoma makes a big move in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-133 after a Red River Rivalry win against Texas.

Stuck in the mud in SEC games against South Carolina and Auburn, Georgia roared to life with a dominant start against the Wildcats and an eventual 51-13 win. Michigan was equally dominant against Minnesota, keeping the Wolverines at No. 1 in the rankings for at least another week.

But the way Georgia dominated a previously unbeaten SEC opponent shows how the two-time defending national champions have another gear. At the very least, these two powerhouse programs have carved out a significant distance from the rest of the pack.

The Sooners’ 34-30 win cause a six-spot leap to No. 8 while dumping Texas just one spot to No. 9. In a Big 12 loaded with bowl teams but lacking any other national contenders, it seems clear that the two longtime rivals will meet again to decide one last Big 12 championship before heading off to the SEC.

The most notable drop in this week’s re-rank belongs to No. 24 Notre Dame, which is down 15 after getting blasted by No. 15 Louisville. The loss represents a major step back for the Fighting Irish after a close loss to Ohio State and a nice win on the road against Duke. The Cardinals are thriving under new coach Jeff Brohm and may end up being the second-best team in the ACC.

