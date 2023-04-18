Georgia ILB enters transfer portal

Georgia inside linebacker Rian Davis has entered his name into the transfer portal, allowing the former four-star prospect to be recruited by other programs.

The rising senior came to Athens out of Apokpa, Fla., rated as the No. five outside linebacker and the No. 89 player overall in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Davis suffered a torn ACL in his senior season at Wekiva High School, which along with other ailments, held him out of the 2019 season.

In 2020, Davis appeared in seven of 10 games after spending the start of the season hampered by injuries. After appearing in the second game of the 2021 season, Davis suffered a ruptured quadriceps that knocked him out for the rest of the Bulldogs’ championship year.

Davis saw the most action of his career in 2022, appearing in 14 of 15 games with two starts, totaling 15 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries

Davis is the second Georgia inside linebacker to enter the portal. Trezman Marshall transferred to Alabama during the first transfer portal window in January.

Where Georgia stands at inside linebacker

The Dawgs do return both starting inside linebackers from the 2022 season in Jamon-Dumas Johnson and Smael Mondon Jr. The duo led the Bulldogs in tackles.

Rising redshirt sophomore Xavian Sorey Jr., a former four-star prospect, and rising redshirt freshman E.J. Lightsey, a former three-star prospect, both saw extensive action on the first-team defense during Saturday’s scrimmage.

Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann signed an impressive group in 2023, featuring three of the top-6 linebackers in the country in Raylen Wilson, C.J. Allen and Troy Bowles.

