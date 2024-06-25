Georgia hope for Portugal upset and Kvaratskhelia for Ronaldo shirt

Georgia's Georges Mikautadze (C) is cheered on by teammates after scoring a his side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Georgia and Czech Republic at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Sina Schuldt/dpa

Georgia star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hopes to get Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt post-match but first the debutants want to spring a surprise against Portugal and qualify for the last 16 at Euro 2024 on Wednesday.

While Portugal have already clinched first place in Group F by beating the Chech Republic 2-1 and Turkey 3-0, Georgia are last on one point after losing 3-1 to Turkey and drawing 1-1 with the Czechs.

If they win against Ronaldo and company they are guaranteed to advance, regardless of the outcome of the other game between the Czechs and Turkey. A draw may not be enough.

"It is a great moment and means a lot to us. We are excited and curious," Georgia's French coach Willy Sagnol said on Tuesday.

"But it is Portugal. But if there is a small chance my players will try everything to realise it."

Georgia have impressed so far in Germany, almost scoring a late equalizer against Turkey before conceding the third very late, and then earning their first point against the Czechs.

For Kvaratskhelia, who helped Napoli win a first Serie A title in more than three decades in 2023, playing against the 2016 champions Portugal and their star Ronaldo is a career highlight.

"I am a little nervous. I have always dreamed about playing against Cristiano Ronaldo," he said. "I hope I can get Ronaldo's shirt."