Georgia hope for Portugal upset and Kvaratskhelia for Ronaldo shirt
Georgia star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hopes to get Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt post-match but first the debutants want to spring a surprise against Portugal and qualify for the last 16 at Euro 2024 on Wednesday.
While Portugal have already clinched first place in Group F by beating the Chech Republic 2-1 and Turkey 3-0, Georgia are last on one point after losing 3-1 to Turkey and drawing 1-1 with the Czechs.
If they win against Ronaldo and company they are guaranteed to advance, regardless of the outcome of the other game between the Czechs and Turkey. A draw may not be enough.
"It is a great moment and means a lot to us. We are excited and curious," Georgia's French coach Willy Sagnol said on Tuesday.
"But it is Portugal. But if there is a small chance my players will try everything to realise it."
Georgia have impressed so far in Germany, almost scoring a late equalizer against Turkey before conceding the third very late, and then earning their first point against the Czechs.
For Kvaratskhelia, who helped Napoli win a first Serie A title in more than three decades in 2023, playing against the 2016 champions Portugal and their star Ronaldo is a career highlight.
"I am a little nervous. I have always dreamed about playing against Cristiano Ronaldo," he said. "I hope I can get Ronaldo's shirt."