Georgia to honor legendary coach, former Auburn player on Saturday

On Saturday, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will honor a legendary figure in their program’s history.

Vince Dooley, the former Auburn quarterback who became the winningest coach in Georgia Football history, passed away on Oct. 28. To pay tribute to his legacy, Georgia will wear commemorative patches on its’ jersey for the game with No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium.

Dooley led Georgia to 201 victories and six SEC titles from 1964-88 and was the head coach for the Bulldogs’ National Championship team in 1980. Several players that Dooley coached at Georgia include wide receiver Lindsay Scott, defensive end Freddie Gilbert, and Heisman Trophy-winning running back Herschel Walker.

Dooley played for head coach Shug Jordan from 1951-53. While there, Dooley threw for 699 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 340 yards and three touchdowns over his three-year career. He earned a degree in Business Management from Auburn in 1954 and earned a masters in History from Auburn in 1963.

Prior to his long coaching and administration career at Georgia, Dooley served as quarterbacks coach at Auburn from 1956-63.

List

Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday's game at Davis Wade Stadium

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire