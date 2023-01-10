Georgia is historically dominant in National Championship victory over TCU

Yahoo Sports college football writer Nick Bromberg takes you through Georgia’s dominant 65-7 victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship, and explains why Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs will be in the running to win a third-straight National Title next season.

Video Transcript

NICK BROMBERG: There was no doubt it was going to win the National title on Monday night. Georgia won its second consecutive national title with a 65-70 win over TCU to become the first team since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 to go back to back. The Bulldogs scored 28 straight points to end the first half after TCU cut the lead to 10 to 7 in the first quarter to give an early end to any glimmer of hope for the Horned Frogs.

This game was the biggest glut of the BCS and college football playoff era, as Georgia didn't have to sweat covering a 14-point spread that was also the biggest of any college football title game dating back to 1998. Georgia was so good on Monday night that Stetson Bennett got to lead the game with 13-25 to go to a standing ovation from the red clad Georgia fans in attendance.

The Heisman finalist threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more. He also became just the third quarterback to have multiple rushing TDs in the title game and the third quarterback to start for back to back national title winners. The other Heisman finalist in the game TCU's Max Duggan.

Had his worst game of the season. His interceptions on back-to-back drives at the end of the first half led to Georgia touchdowns as the Bulldogs broke the game open. TCU's 2022 season was no fluke. The Horned Frogs were an exceptional team all season, but the talent disparity between Georgia and TCU was on full display Monday night.

Georgia looked bigger, stronger, and faster at every position. Over the last four years, the Bulldogs have signed to 72 four- and five-star recruits. TCU has signed just 13. The depth up and down the roster, along with another stellar incoming recruiting class, is a huge reason why Georgia will be among the favorites to win the national title in 2023. While it may be too early to say that Kirby Smart has built a dynasty in Athens, all of the ingredients for one appear to be there.