Georgia hires former UGA QB, OC Mike Bobo as offensive analyst

Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia football staff has hired former UGA quarterback and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo to an offensive analyst role, per a report from Dawgs 247.

This is Bobo’s third stint with Georgia, last serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Mark Richt from 2007 to 2014.

Bobo spent five seasons as head coach at Colorado State before taking the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina, where he spent one season before serving in the same role for Auburn for the 2021 season.

Bobo made a name for himself grooming quarterbacks like David Greene, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Murray under Richt and is widely considered as one of college football’s most experienced play callers.

Smart has made a habit of hiring former head coaches with ties to the Georgia program. UGA alumnus Will Muschamp joined the Bulldogs last season in an analyst role and served as special teams coach and eventually co-defensive coordinator in Georgia’s championship season.