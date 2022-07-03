Georgia high school wide receiver commits to Cornhuskers for 2023

The Nebraska Cornhuskers received the 11th commitment to their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon. Wide receiver Barry Jackson of Cedar Grove High School out of Ellenwood, Georgia, made the announcement on social media. The 5-11/175-pound athlete chose Nebraska over other power five programs such as Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt.

Jackson joins Jaidyn Doss as the second wide receiver to commit to the Husker’s 2023 class. Five of the 11 recruits in the class are in-state, with seven of the eleven playing on the offensive side of the ball. Also, of the eleven commitments, every recruit listed is a 3-star prospect out of a possible 5-star across three different recruiting services, including Jackson. The only exception is Lincoln Offensive Lineman Gunnar Gottula ranked as a 4-star prospect from Rivals.

