Georgia high school QB Robbie Roper dies after complications from surgery

Robbie Roper, a class of 2022 recruit and the quarterback at Roswell High School in Georgia, died on Wednesday. He was 18.

Roper's family announced his death on social media Wednesday morning.

Hey everyone, here is the update on Robbie. pic.twitter.com/oZuzCT7czf — Robbie Roper 6'4 215lb Dual Threat QB / GPA 3.9 (@robbieroper2022) December 22, 2021

"He was the biggest joy to our family," the Ropers wrote. "We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly."

Roswell coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Roper had died after complications from a surgery.

“Robbie did everything in life with a contagious, positive and energetic attitude that will be missed by all who knew him,” Prewett told the AJC. “Robbie fought hard and battled until the very end like he did everything else.”

Roper, a pro-style QB recruit according to Rivals, threw for over 3,000 yards and 37 TDs in 2021 as Roswell finished the season at 10-3. He was named the Georgia Region 5 Class 7A player of the year.

Roper was starting to get interest from schools like Florida after that strong senior season and told SI’s All Gators that he had recently been in touch with a member of new Florida coach Billy Napier’s staff.

"Right when [Florida staffer Ryan O'Hara] got in we talked. He really liked my film, he sent me a couple of things he wanted to see from me on tape," Roper told All Gators recently. "He really just emphasized that it's going to be a slow process for the quarterbacks because, I mean, it's the first quarterback class they're taking so they want to really make sure they get a guy that fits their system and can definitely contribute in the next couple of years."

Roper's sister, Brenna, is a softball player at Ole Miss. She posted a tribute message to her brother after the family announced his death.