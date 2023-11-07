Georgia high school football state playoffs schedule for Athens-area teams

High school football playoffs are upon us in the Peach State.

Slates are clean and everyone is back to level one, 0-0. Several Athens-area teams qualified. For teams like Prince Avenue Christian, it's about defending their place as Georgia High School Association Region 8-1A Division state champions. For everyone else, it's a chance to bring glory to their program, beginning a long hike up a steep mountain.

Many Athens-area programs are the higher seeds in their respective brackets, making them host for the first slate of games. Others are stuck traveling across the state to meet their match. Athens Academy clinched itself a three-seed after a suspenseful win over East Jackson last Friday, while Jefferson and North Oconee went smoothly undefeated to take their region's top seeds.

The opening round begins Friday, Nov. 10, and continues into Saturday, Nov. 11, due to a shortage of officials. The championships will be held in a month on Dec. 11-13 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Off the field: Jackson County football spreads community love with this home gameday tradition

Catch the Spartans here: Here's how Athens Academy's student-run sports broadcasts provide more than a show

Reactions: Athens-area high school football coaches on GHSA's approval of NIL

'Coming home was like breathing:' Brothers return to Athens alma mater as coaches, teachers

Class AAAAA

Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Jefferson (10-0, 6-0) vs. No. 4 Jackson, Atlanta (5-5, 3-4)

'A love-hate relationship:' How an Athens-area football assistant navigates coaching his son

Skyler Zimmerman: Jefferson football isn't a one-player show. Here's who stars alongside Sammy Brown

Class AAAA

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.

No. 1 North Oconee (10-0, 7-0) vs. No. 4 Pace Academy (5-5, 4-3)

Landon Roldan: Another playmaker emerges as undefeated North Oconee football blows past Madison County

Tate Titshaw, Jack Kelly: These Athens-area high school football teammates will become rivals in college next year

Max Wilson: Here's why North Oconee football star QB oftentimes lines up at wide receiver

Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Madison County (8-2, 6-2) vs. No. 3 Lovett (5-5, 5-2)

Class AAA

Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Oconee County (4-6, 3-2) vs. No. 3 Douglass, Atlanta (10-0, 7-0)

Class AA

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

No. 3 Athens Academy (6-4, 3-2) at No. 2 Columbia (7-3, 5-1)

Keyon Standifer: Athens Academy freshman wide receiver running with the big dogs

Spartans in Week 12: Athens Academy clinches three-seed in GHSA football playoffs

Class A-Division 1

Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian (9-1, 3-0) vs. No. 4 Athens Christian (0-10, 0-3)

Christian Garrett: Prince Avenue football's next elite recruit: UGA, Alabama have already offered this junior

Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Commerce (9-1, 3-0) vs. No. 4 Jasper County (5-5, 0-3)

Ivy Tolbert: Commerce kicker's milestone another achievement for girls in Georgia state football history

Jaiden Daniels, Tysean Wiggins: Two Commerce RBs surpass 1,000 rushing yards on the season in win against Social Circle

Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Oglethorpe County (4-6, 1-2) at No. 2 Elbert County (8-2, 2-1)

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-area GHSA football state playoffs schedule, game times, opponents