Georgia head coach Kirby Smart joins ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

Since ESPN’s “College GameDay” is in Athens, Georgia, this week for the Georgia-Ole Miss, that means The Pat McAfee Show is in Athens, as well. Pat McAfee, who played college football for West Virginia and played for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL, is one of ESPN’s most prominent and boisterous personalities.

McAfee welcomed on Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart to the program on Friday. Kirby Smart had some interesting things to say about his speeches, about if Georgia is being respected, and the Michigan sign-stealing controversy ahead of Georgia’s Nov. 11 game against the Ole Miss Rebels.

WWE style intro for Kirby Smart

Kirby praises QB Carson Beck while giving props to Ole Miss

"We're gonna find out a lot tomorrow because we're playing a really good opponent.. Carson Beck is a really good football player and his play has spoke for itself" @KirbySmartUGA #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pcNQMZCSmY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2023

Kirby doesn't care about the playoff rankings at all

"Everybody has doubted us and given us motivation all year.. The CFP rankings haven't come across my desk and I don't care.. I really don't think our team cares and we gotta go out and do it on the field" @KirbySmartUGA #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/sJQNbOsgsp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2023

Smart doesn’t give much acknowledgement to to the playoff rankings, but the Bulldogs are heading into the week as the No. 2 ranked team.

Kirby give a thought on the lack of national respect for the Bulldogs

I've asked numerous times why nobody is talking about the BACK 2 BACK National Champions.. "I want that recognition for our players but I don't want our players to seek that recognition" ~ @KirbySmartUGA #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pAyqmSqTqr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2023

Kirby talks the speeches he gives in the locker room

"Those speeches piss my mom off and she doesn't believe in some of that language 😂 In the moment I'm just looking at what I can do to inspire my players" ~ @KirbySmartUGA We LOVE everything about it #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PyuzRZAhkc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2023

Smart is well-known for his motivational tactics and his mom isn’t the biggest fan. He also talks about the leaked locker room speech from years ago against Florida.

Kirby gives his thoughts on the Michigan sign stealing controversy

We HAVE to ask about Michigan Coach.. "Speakers in the helmets would take a lot of headache off offensive and defensive coaches.. If that makes the process cleaner and we don't have to deal with all this I'd be all for that" ~ @KirbySmartUGA #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2EhscKEv10 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2023

Smart gives his thoughts on the controversy regarding Michigan. A possible solution, using microphones in someone’s helmet, which is similar to NFL teams communication systems.

Lastly, they call the Dawgs

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 7:00 p.m. ET this upcoming Saturday.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire