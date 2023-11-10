Advertisement

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart joins ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

Since ESPN’s “College GameDay” is in Athens, Georgia, this week for the Georgia-Ole Miss, that means The Pat McAfee Show is in Athens, as well. Pat McAfee, who played college football for West Virginia and played for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL, is one of ESPN’s most prominent and boisterous personalities.

McAfee welcomed on Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart to the program on Friday. Kirby Smart had some interesting things to say about his speeches, about if Georgia is being respected, and the Michigan sign-stealing controversy ahead of Georgia’s Nov. 11 game against the Ole Miss Rebels.

WWE style intro for Kirby Smart

 

Kirby praises QB Carson Beck while giving props to Ole Miss

Kirby doesn't care about the playoff rankings at all

Smart doesn’t give much acknowledgement to to the playoff rankings, but the Bulldogs are heading into the week as the No. 2 ranked team.

Kirby give a thought on the lack of national respect for the Bulldogs

Kirby talks the speeches he gives in the locker room

Smart is well-known for his motivational tactics and his mom isn’t the biggest fan. He also talks about the leaked locker room speech from years ago against Florida.

Kirby gives his thoughts on the Michigan sign stealing controversy

Smart gives his thoughts on the controversy regarding Michigan. A possible solution, using microphones in someone’s helmet, which is similar to NFL teams communication systems.

Lastly, they call the Dawgs

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 7:00 p.m. ET this upcoming Saturday.

