Georgia HC Kirby Smart loves what he sees from freshman TE Brock Bowers

On Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart took the podium and took some time to praise Georgia freshman tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers committed to the University of Georgia on Aug. 10, 2020.

With tight end Darnell Washington out right now with a foot injury, expect Bowers to see some playing time early.

Smart, though, is loving what he’s seeing from Bowers.

“Brock has been a good player since he got here. You know he was probably limited some in the spring. He accelerated his learning. He’s competitive. He works his tail off every day. He’s a joy to be around. He’s what you want in a football player. We’ve got to find a way to use his skill set. He has no expectations from me. My expectations for him are to go out and lay it on the line and compete every day. He does that, so I think Brock is going to be a really good football player. We’re certainly happy to have him as part of our family, and were excited to see what he can do.”

Bowers is rated a four-star recruit by the top recruiting sites. He is ranked the No. 105 player and the third-best tight end in the 2021 class.

The former Napa High School star put up incredible numbers as a junior in high school. Bowers is versatile and has a basketball background.

He received over 20 offers from Division I schools, but decided to join Georgia. Bowers has a good combination of size and speed and has the talent to excel at the college level.

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Georgia tight end Tre’ McKitty this offseason and wide receiver George Pickens injured his ACL in spring practice, but Georgia still looks solid at tight end with Darnell Washington, John FitzPatrick and LSU transfer Arik Gilbert.

Bowers comes from a very athletic family. His father played football for Utah State and his sister plays softball for Sacramento State.