Georgia HC Kirby Smart highlights what Texas brings to SEC

One SEC coach is showing class in his description of the Texas Longhorns and what they add to the conference. The team is viewed as a force heading into the new league.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart voiced his respect for the Longhorns. He shared what Texas brings to the Southeastern Conference for the 2024 season and beyond.

“It’s extremely tough, the fact that they’re in our conference. They’re further away. They’re a powerful football team. They’ve got a great state to recruit in.”

Smart using the word “powerful” as a descriptor of Texas is high praise from the national title winning coach. The Georgia Bulldogs’ physicality has carried the team to two national titles, the same number of losses they have over the last three seasons. Much of Texas’ power comes from its offensive line, the unit that could be most ready to make an impact.

Texas A&M’s move to the SEC has arguably provided more opportunity for the conference in the state of Texas in recruiting. Texas’ decision to join the conference makes it an SEC state.

Texas will take on Georgia on Oct. 19 in Austin. It will sure to be a major matchup that could help define the 2024 college football season in the SEC.

