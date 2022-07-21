Georgia, HC Kirby Smart agree to massive 10-year contract extension

Breaking News:

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Being an SEC head football coach is good work, if you can get it.

Especially if you’re Kirby Smart, who just led the Georgia Bulldogs to their first national title in 40 years.

Smart has agreed to a new 10-year contract extension to remain in Athens, one that will pay him north of $112 million, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

In six seasons leading the Bulldogs, Smart has a record of 66-15. In addition to last year’s national title, Smart has one SEC title under his belt, as well as four SEC East crowns. He’s been named SEC Coach of the Year twice, after winning four national titles as Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator at Alabama.

