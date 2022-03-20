Georgia Hall makes statement of intent ahead of first major of the year with victory in Saudi Arabia

Georgia Hall of England lines up her putt during the final round of the Cambia Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on September 20, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. - GETTY IMAGES

As a major winner and a former world top-10 player, Georgia Hall’s winning ratio has always been an anomaly. But with a wire-to-wire success in Jeddah on Sunday, the 25-year-old from Bournemouth improved her record by registering the fourth victory of her career.

It is fair to say that her commanding five-shot triumph in the Saudi Ladies International was well-timed. The first major of the women’s season, the Chevron Championship, takes place next week and Hall will head to California in confident mood following this commanding performance.

Remarkably, this was her first title in a regular Ladies European Tour event, as the 2018 Women’s Open champion recorded a 71 for an 11-under total, with Czech Kristyna Napoleaova and Swede Johanna Gustavsson tied for second and Emily Kristine Pedersen, Hall’s Solheim Cup team-mate, a shot further back in fourth.

Hall’s tears summed up her relief at finally crossing the winning line again for the first time in 18 months. “It’s fantastic to win in March, so early in the season,” Hall, the world No 25, said after collecting £135,000 at the Royal Greens Country Club. “I was fine after 18, and then Emily started crying, and it made me cry. I was just really proud of the way I played today.”

Hall’s one-under-par round started with two birdies in the first three holes to extend her overnight lead to seven, from where she never looked back. “That was the plan,” Hall said. “The front nine is a little bit easier so I tried to take advantage and hit some really good shots on the front nine to get me further ahead, and that kind of settled me.”

Despite four bogeys, the chasing pack never got closer than four shots. Hall – a runner up in Saudi in 2020 – sealed victory with a birdie three on 17, rolling in a 15-footer.

“To lead all week is very special,” Hall said. “The first round really was very important. I played incredible in that round [of 69]. It really set me up for the rest of the week.”

In a tie for second, this was fairytale stuff for Napoleaova, an LET rookie at 25, who was a striker for Sparta Prague before injury ended her football career in 2016. She took up golf later that year, having never played before, and has made outrageous progress since turning pro in 2020.

The best round of the day came from America’s Kelly Whaley, who set an LET record with an incredible eight birdies in a row, to finish joint sixth. The 24-year-old equalled the Royal Greens’ course-record 63.

On the DP World Tour – formerly the European Tour – Shaun Norris delighted his home crowd as he claimed his maiden crown in dramatic fashion at the Steyn City Championship in Johannesburg. The 39-year-old shot a 70 to reach 25 under and beat countryman Dean Burmester by three shots.