Georgia great Matthew Stafford earns spot on NFL Top 100

The 2021 season was incredibly good for the Georgia football family.

While the Dawgs brought the national title back to Athens, former Georgia star quarterback Matthew Stafford led the L.A. Rams to his first ever Super Bowl win in 13 seasons.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Stafford’s huge year for the Rams did not go unnoticed by his NFL peers. Players have voted him the No. 27 player in the NFL Top 100.

Stafford completed 67.2% of his passes (70.0% in the postseason) for 4,886 yards along with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

The former No. 1 overall pick spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions before heading to L.A. in 2021.

Stafford (34) is the youngest NFL player of all-time to reach 50,000 passing yards.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

