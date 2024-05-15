Georgia Golf in seventh at Austin NCAA Regional

AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 20 Georgia men’s golf team is in seventh place following round two of the NCAA Austin Regional, shooting three-over-par 287 and upping its total to 571 on Tuesday morning at the University of Texas Golf Club.

Five Fast Facts

• Buck Brumlow, Beck Burnette and Ben van Wyk all shot an even-par 71 during the second round on Tuesday. Brumlow and van Wyk stand tied for 25th on the player leaderboards.

• Senior Caleb Manuel was the team’s final counting score of round two, posting a three-over 74 to up his 36-hole total to 145. Manuel heads into the final round at t-43rd individually.

• Brumlow is tied for the field’s lead in par 3 scoring an average of 2.88 across the course’s four par 3s.

• Georgia stands three shots back of fifth-place Utah and one behind Wake Forest in sixth place.

• The Bulldogs are looking to advance to the NCAA Championship for the fifth-straight tournament and the 26th time in program history.

Key Quotes

“We will need to stay focused while playing in the final round tomorrow,” head coach Chris Haack said. “The front nine was a challenge for us these first two rounds but I know that we can bounce back. This is a veteran team with plenty of experience under their belt. We are excited for the challenge, and I know this group can rise to the occasion.”

Up Next

Georgia will tee off for the final round on hole number one at 8:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 15 alongside Arkansas and UNC-Greensboro.

The top five teams from each of the five NCAA regionals will advance to the 30-team NCAA Championships at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. from May 24-29. The lowest-scoring individual in each regional whose team does not advance will also earn a spot in the NCAA Championships to compete individually.