Georgia Golf Holds Fifth Place After First Round of NCAA Austin Regional

AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 20 Georgia men’s golf team stands in fifth place after the first round of the NCAA Austin Regional, carding an even-par, 284 total on Monday afternoon at the University of Texas Golf Club.

Five Fast Facts

• Graduate student Connor Creasy paced the team during the first round with a two-under-par result and stands tied for 10th individually. Before a suspension of play due to lightning, Creasy was tied for second at four under.

• Creasy was one of four Bulldogs to total four birdies during the opening round, joined by graduate Ben van Wyk and junior Buck Brumlow. Four birdies place the trio tied for the 15th most in the field of 75.

• Georgia also counted an even-par 71 from senior Caleb Manuel and a pair of 72s from Brumlow and van Wyk.

• All four counting scores from the Bulldogs finished the first nine holes even-par or better.

• Georgia is looking to advance to the NCAA Championship for the fifth-straight tournament and 26th time in program history.

Key Quotes

“We had a solid start but we will need to get back to playing consistently,” head coach Chris Haack said. “We’ll have to recenter our focus and continue concentrating on playing solid golf. We started solid, but we still have two more rounds to play. We’ve got to tee it up again tomorrow and keep making progress.”

Up Next

Georgia will tee off for the second round on hole number 10 at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 14 alongside BYU and Utah.

The top five teams from each of the five NCAA regionals will advance to the 30-team NCAA Championships at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. from May 24-29. The lowest-scoring individual in each regional whose team does not advance will also earn a spot in the NCAA Championships to compete individually.

2024 NCAA Austin Regional

The University of Texas Golf Club

Austin, Texas

Par 71, 7,399 Yards

First Round Results

Team Leaderboard

1. No. 13 Texas 273 (-11)

2. No. 32 Notre Dame 275 (-9)

3. No. 5 Tennessee 276 (-8)

4. No. 44 Brigham Young 279 (-5)

5. No. 20 Georgia 284 (E)

6. Utah 285 (+1)

7. Arkansas State 287 (+3)

8. No. 41 UNC-Greensboro 288 (+4)

t-9. No. 8 Arkansas 289 (+5)

t-9. No. 29 Wake Forest 289 (+5)

11. Kansas City 293 (+9)

12. Grand Canyon 295 (+11)

13. San Jose State 298 (+14)

Individual Leaderboard

t-1. Palmer Johnson, Notre Dame 67 (-4)

t-1. Michael Brennan, Wake Forest 67 (-4)

t-1. Nathan Petronzino, Texas 67 (-4)

t-1. Bryce Lewis, Tennessee 67 (-4)

t-1. Tommy Morrison, Texas 67 (-4)

t-1. Kelvin Hernandez, UNC-G 67 (-4)

t-7. Brian Stark, Texas 68 (-3)

t-7. Angelo Marcon, Notre Dame 68 (-3)

t-7. Peter Kim, BYU 68 (-3)

t-10. Connor Creasy, Georgia 69 (-2)

Seven additional players tied for 10th

Georgia Scores

t-10. Connor Creasy 69 (-2)

t-26. Caleb Manuel 71 (E)

t-32. Ben van Wyk 72 (+1)

t-32. Buck Brumlow 72 (+1)

t-67. Camden Smith 77 (+6)

*Playing as an individual