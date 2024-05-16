Georgia Golf finishes tied for seventh at Austin NCAA Regiongal

AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 20 Georgia men’s golf team ended its season after it finished tied for seventh at the NCAA Austin Regional, concluding the tournament at 11-over 863 following an eight-over, 292 third-round result on Wednesday afternoon at the University of Texas Golf Club.

Fast Facts

• Graduate Ben van Wyk led the Bulldogs on Wednesday with a one-under 70, carding two birdies and an eagle in the first 11 holes. He finished tied for 15th individually and ranked tied for second in scoring average on par 5s with a six-under total and an average result of 4.33.

• Beck Burnette recorded a two-under 34 on the course’s back nine, finishing one-over 72. The graduate finished with a 36-hole score of one-over 143.

• Connor Creasy totaled a two-over 73 during the final round to finish tied for 41st on the individual leaderboards.

• With a season stroke average of 70.21, van Wyk caps off his career ranking sixth in single-season round average in program history.

• Georgia finished the tournament ranking second in scoring average on par 3s at nine-over with an average score of 3.15. Individually, Buck Brumlow ranked tied for second in the statistic in the field with an even-par average across three rounds of the course’s four par 3s.

• The Bulldogs finish the 2023-24 season with two tournament titles at the Puerto Rico Classic in February and at the Goodwin in March. Georgia has earned multiple tournament wins in a season for the fifth time in the last six years.

Key Quotes

“As much as the coaches and the players were disappointed about the outcome today, I’m sure when we reflect on the entire year, we will remember this as a good year for Georgia golf,” head coach Chris Haack said. “Unfortunately, we just didn’t get it done at the end. It was very sad as I hugged all four of my seniors coming off the 18th hole today. Each one of those guys - Ben, Beck, Connor and Caleb - made us and the Bulldog nation proud for the efforts they gave this program. I am forever thankful for how they wore the Red and Black and I know big things await them in their futures.”