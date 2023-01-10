Georgia goes back-to-back in the National Championship, a way too early look at the top-25 & can Stetson Bennett make it as a NFL starter?

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a full recap of the Georgia Bulldogs’ dominant win over the TCU Horned Frogs in the college football national championship.

It was an ugly game for TCU fans as they saw Georgia run up a winning score of 65-7 in the final game of the 2022 season. The new era of SEC football may be upon us with a repeat champion along with a vibrant program in Athens, GA. Kirby Smart looks to have taken the throne from Nick Saban with this victory. The pod speculates if Alabama’s dynasty truly is over after seeing what the Georgia Bulldogs were capable of yet again. Stetson Bennett had another fantastic playoff appearance, so speculation ensues about his draft stock. The fellas also take a look at Pat’s way too early top-25 teams heading into the 2023 college football season. Dan relays a story of North Dakota State fans drinking a plane dry on the way to Frisco, TX. In news of the weird, a Dutch grocery store opened up slow paced checkout lanes & Prince Harry lives up to the title of the party Prince.

2:12 Georgia continues their dominance with a huge win over TCU to secure the national championship

15:30 TCU had a great season, but couldn’t really compete with Georgia

16:56 Georgia should be ranked #1 going into the 2023-2024 season

23:10 Reviewing Pat’s ‘way too early top-25’

41:23 North Dakota State fans drank a plane dry

46:37 Stetson Bennet, can he play in the NFL?

55:00 A Dutch supermarket chain has developed a slow checkout lane for chatting

56:50 The royal family is stirring up drama

