Georgia gets revenge and title as Dawgs top Tide in CFP Championship Game
Yahoo Sports College Insider Pete Thamel takes you through the scene in Indianapolis as Georgia topped Alabama, 33-18, in the National Championship Game.
The college football season in 2021 will wrap up with a postseason lineup of 43 games that will culminate with the national title game on Jan. 10.
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide to capture their first national championship since 1980.
Georgia won its long-awaited national championship the way it dominated during an undefeated regular season - by relying on its defense. The Bulldogs allowed only 30 yards rushing in beating Alabama 33-18 on Monday night in Indianapolis. ''I hope it doesn't take that long again,'' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.
Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, said he "just teared up" when he realized Georgia had sealed the championship. The QB was named offensive MVP.
Nakobe Dean had the wrong hat.
Georgia overcomes SEC rout and sluggish first half Monday to pull away from Alabama late and win College Football Playoff national championship 33-18.
The Georgia Bulldogs straggling off the field in Atlanta, having been run into the ground by an Alabama offense that showed absolutely no respect for what was supposedly one of the greatest defenses in college football history. ''It was our wake-up call,'' said Jordan Davis, Georgia's behemoth of a defensive lineman. The Bulldogs (13-1) bounced back with a dominant victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl semifinal, but the real test comes Monday night in the national championship game.
The Bulldogs scored 27 points in the second half to beat the Crimson Tide. These are the pivotal moments.
The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to kick off in the 2022 College Football National Championship tonight in Indianapolis. Scott Pioli, a CBS News sports analyst and a front-office analyst for the NFL Network who is also a former NFL executive and five-time Super Bowl champion, joins CBSN to preview the big game.
Plenty of history between Alabama and Georgia, and plenty of history as the FOX 5 Sports team looks back at the last time the Dawgs won it all, in 1980.
Georgia has earned its first national title since 1981 in beating Alabama in the CFP National Championship Game. Hats off to UGA!
The CFP title game doesn't have new blood, but it's still a compelling matchup.
Down at halftime, the Bulldogs rallied with a 20-point fourth quarter to bring home their third national championship.
Comedian Jeff Foxworthy pleaded for Georgia Bulldogs football to win the College Football Playoff national championship vs. Alabama.
Media members are mixed as to how the national championship will play out. Here's what they're predicting for the Georgia-Alabama rematch.
