Georgia gets revenge and title as Dawgs top Tide in CFP Championship Game

The Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs straggling off the field in Atlanta, having been run into the ground by an Alabama offense that showed absolutely no respect for what was supposedly one of the greatest defenses in college football history. ''It was our wake-up call,'' said Jordan Davis, Georgia's behemoth of a defensive lineman. The Bulldogs (13-1) bounced back with a dominant victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl semifinal, but the real test comes Monday night in the national championship game.