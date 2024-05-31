Georgia-Georgia Tech to play in primetime on Black Friday on Channel 2

“Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” is moving to primetime the day after Thanksgiving, at least for this year.

Georgia and Georgia Tech announced on Thursday that this year’s football rivalry game will be played on Friday, Nov. 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2.

It will mark the first time since 1994 that the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will play on a Friday. The teams played on Thanksgiving in 1993 and 1995.

It isn’t the only Bulldogs game that you will get to watch on Channel 2. Starting in the 2024 season, ABC is the new home for SEC football.

So far, at least three games on UGA’s conference schedule will air on ABC.

