Georgia-Georgia Tech kickoff time, TV announced

The Georgia Bulldogs will make the short road trip to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 25. Kickoff of the Georgia Tech game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate will be televised on ABC.

Georgia plays at Tennessee before facing Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets host Syracuse before playing Georgia on Nov. 25.

Georgia Tech is 5-5 on the season and needs a win against Syracuse to become bowl eligible. Georgia’s biggest in-state rival has had an up-and-down season featuring a stunning last-minute win over Miami, a ranked win over North Carolina, and an embarrassing 38-27 home loss to Bowling Green.

Georgia Tech’s roster has a couple of Georgia transfers on it, so the 2023 Georgia-Georgia Tech game will have a unique flavor to it. Last season, Georgia Tech kept things interesting in the first half before the Bulldogs pulled away in the third quarter en route to a 37-14 win over the Yellow Jackets.

Rivalry Week in the SEC features Alabama at Auburn, Texas A&M at LSU, Florida Stat at Florida, and Clemson at South Carolina. Overall, it should be one of the best weeks of college football all year.

Fans can also catch the Ole Miss-Mississippi State game on Nov. 23 and the Arkansas-Missouri game on Nov. 24.

