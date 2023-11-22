Georgia-Georgia Tech football rivalry history

The Georgia Bulldogs are hitting the road to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, Georgia. The Georgia-Georgia Tech game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 and will be televised on ABC.

Georgia Tech began Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate with a decent record, but the Yellow Jackets have struggled against Georgia recently. Georgia has won the last five meetings between the rivals.

Georgia enters the 2023 edition of the Georgia Tech rivalry as the No. 1 in the country. The Bulldogs are 11-0 and likely headed for the College Football Playoff.

Let’s take a look back at the series history between Georgia and Georgia Tech:

All-time series: Georgia on top

Georgia owns the all-times series lead over Georgia Tech. Georgia has 70 wins, 39 loses, and five ties in the 114 game series history. How will the 115th edition of Georgia-Georgia Tech unfold? Georgia is heavily favored against Georgia Tech.

Georgia's recent dominance against Georgia Tech

Georgia has lost just three games against Georgia Tech since 2000. The Bulldogs are 18-3 in their last 21 games against Georgia Tech. The two rivals did not play in 2020 during COVID-19.

The Yellow Jackets’ last win in Atlanta was back in 1999. Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt never lost in Atlanta. However, Georgia Tech’s three victories have all been painful loses for the Dawgs. Tech won close games in 2008, 2014, and 2016.

Georgia Tech's last win in the series

Georgia Tech won at Georgia in 2016. The Jackets scored two late touchdowns to stun the Dawgs 28-27 in Athens.

It was Kirby Smart’s first game as head coach in the rivalry was a loss to Tech. Smart and Georgia have dominated Georgia Tech on the recruiting trail and on the field since 2016.

2019: Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7

Georgia dominated Georgia Tech and former Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins, who went 0-2 against the Bulldogs, back in 2019. Jake Fromm, D’Andre Swift, and Georgia Pickens helped the Dawgs win over Tech in 2019.

Georgia Tech was suffering serious growing pains since departing from the triple-option offense.

2021: Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

Georgia bullied Georgia Tech in a shutout win in Atlanta during the 2021 college football season. The Bulldogs went on to win a national championship. Georgia’s 45-0 win made it so Georgia Tech finished the season being outscored 100-0 in its final two games.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw four touchdowns in Georgia’s dominant win. Additionally, tight end Brock Bowers scored a pair of touchdowns.

2022: Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14

The 2022 game against Georgia Tech was more of a battle than Georgia expected. The Yellow Jackets kept things interesting and trailed 10-7 at halftime.

Last season, Georgia struggled passing (only 143 passing yards). However, the Dawgs took care of business on the ground. Georgia outrushed Tech 264 to 40.

