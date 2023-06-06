Georgia’s Garrison Hearst, Richard Seymour nominated for CFB Hall of Fame

On Monday, 78 former college football players were named to the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot by the National Football Foundation.

Included in that is former Georgia running back Garrison Hearst and former UGA defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

Hearst was also on the ballot for both the 2022 and the 2023 class. Mark Richt (2023) and Champ Bailey (2022) are Georgia’s two most recent inductees.

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future.

Hearst was a vital player for the 1992 UGA team, contributing over a third of the team’s offensive production and scoring more than half of their touchdowns. He led the nation in touchdowns and scoring during his junior year, setting SEC and school records in various categories. Hearst received multiple accolades, including being a consensus All-America, winning the Doak Walker Award, and being named the SEC’s player of the year. He finished his college career as the second-leading rusher in Georgia history and was chosen as the third overall pick in the 1993 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Seymour was inducted as a member of the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame class after he totaled 57.5 sacks in his 12 season NFL career. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft, Seymour played college football with Georgia from 1997-2000. He recorded 9.5 sacks and 223 tackles during his career with the Bulldogs. He was a First-Team All-American in 2000.

There are 21 former Georgia players and coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame. You can see them all here.

