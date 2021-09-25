Georgia freshman TE Brock Bowers scores third TD of the day

Georgia freshman tight end Brock Bowers, a former 4-star out of Napa, California, has been nothing short of impressive this season.

He’s emerged as a favorite target for both JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett and has shown that again today, scoring three touchdowns in just over one half of play against Vanderbilt.

Bowers’ first score came on Georgia’s opening drive, when the tight end took an end-around for a 12 yard score.

On the next drive, with Georgia leading 7-0, it was Bowers again. This time is was a 25 yard score on a pass from Daniels.

See both here:

The first @GeorgiaFootball player with a rushing and receiving touchdown in the first quarter of a game since @TG3II in 2013 vs. Florida: BROCK BOWERS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/MLsYkhEJQR — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 25, 2021

Then on Georgia’s opening drive of the second half, it was Stetson Bennett who found Bowers for another touchdown.

This time from 29 yards out.