Georgia freshman quarterback limited by injury through spring practice

Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Tuesday and gave an update on the health status of one quarterback vying for the backup job. Freshman quarterback Ryan Puglisi has been hampered by a non-serious knee injury through practice, somewhat limiting his ability to fully participate thus far.

Smart clarified Puglisi’s status, saying “Ryan is dealing with a little bit of a knee injury. It’s not a significant injury. He’s had it before, since high school. It has been bothering him. He’s been able to throw. He hasn’t been able to go out and be mobile and run.”

It is good news for the Bulldogs that Puglisi has been able to throw thus far, though Smart did confirm he has “had to miss out on some reps.”

Puglisi was recruited as a four-star quarterback from Avon, Connecticut. He has been praised not only for his talent but also for his competitive nature, showcased during the recruitment process in his decision to stay with Georgia through the entire process despite Dylan Raiola’s initial commitment to play for the Bulldogs.

Puglisi is competing with Gunner Stockton to be Georgia’s backup quarterback behind starter Carson Beck.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire