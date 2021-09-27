Georgia freshman earns SEC honor for performance vs. Vanderbilt

Georgia freshman tight end Brock Bowers is leading the Bulldogs in receiving so far this season. The former four-star prospect had to step in when star tight end Darnell Washington underwent foot surgery in fall camp and has more than impressed through four games.

The Napa, Cal. was named SEC Freshman of the Week for a productive day versus Vanderbilt, racking up four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns, with another 12 yards and a score on the ground.

Fellow Bulldog Adonai Mitchell won the same award just two weeks ago.

Bowers has 18 receptions for 272 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Georgia needed a playmaker to step up with the large number of injuries to receivers and Bowers has done just that.

Check out Bower’s big day versus the Commodores:

Making it look easy❗️ Watch live on SECNetwork: https://t.co/JgIUPVBVtg pic.twitter.com/z4j1lNQVcY — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 25, 2021