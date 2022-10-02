Georgia’s fourth-quarter rally douses Missouri upset dream

Top-ranked Georgia knows everyone is coming for it. Missouri reinforced that message Saturday by menacing the Bulldogs before its upset big failed.

The Dawgs needed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to tame the Tigers, 26-22.

“There is nothing easy in the SEC,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “When you go on the road in the SEC, you better be prepared.”

Missouri came into the game 2-2 and 0-1 in SEC play.

However, the Tigers did not play like 27.5-point underdogs.

They led 16-3 in the second quarter and held a 10-point lead with 9:39 left before Georgia’s charge.

Kendall Milton brought Georgia within 22-19 on a 1-yard run and the Bulldogs took the lead on Daijun Edwards’ 1-yard run with 4:03 left.

In winning the national championship in 2021, Georgia defeated Missouri, 43-6.

The Tigers were not about to let that happen at home in Columbia.

Skirmish between Georgia's Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse + Tramel Walthour and Missouri players during pregame warm-ups: pic.twitter.com/PT3FOOcSrU — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) October 1, 2022

Missouri scored one touchdown but got five field goals from Harrison Mevis, including a 56-yarder.

Stetson Bennett threw for more than 300 yards as Georgia improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in SEC play.

