Georgia football's Kirby Smart visits Evans hours after Mason Short de-commits from Alabama

Just hours after 2025 four-star recruit Mason Short de-committed from Alabama, Georgia football coach Kirby Smart landed a helicopter at Evans High School.

Evans football coach Barrett Davis posted a video of the landing on X early Tuesday afternoon.

"The Big Dawg came in today to Evans," Davis said in the post.

Smart is the latest Power Five coach to visit Evans since Nick Saban announced his retirement, joining Clemson, Ohio State and others. He's the first head coach to visit Evans over that span. Short, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman, visited Athens last weekend, a trip that was planned before Saban retired.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart visits 2025 Evans OL Mason Short