How Georgia football's Kirby Smart, players responded to hot button SEC Media Day topics

NASHVILLE — With a pair of landmark January victories each of the past two seasons come the spoils.

Georgia football fans certainly can get used to having their coach get introduced the way commissioner Greg Sankey brought on the second coach of the day Tuesday morning at SEC Media Days.

“The two-time defending national champion head coach of the University of Georgia Bulldogs, Kirby Smart.”

Smart took the stage with Georgia as reigning champion just like he did in Atlanta in 2022. Will he be a three-time national championship coach next year in Dallas for the first Texas-Oklahoma media days in the league?

There’s a real possibility.

Georgia basking in the glow of the national championship this time around became rather muted after tragedy struck with the death of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy hours after a title celebration.

Here’s how Smart and players responded to the hot button topics of the day.

Georgia football not really feeling Minnesota

You will hear a lot about the Minnesota football teams from 1934-36 being the last team to win three straight national titles. Not so much from Smart and the coaching staff.

“We have not addressed that with them,” Smart said. “We've certainly looked at some three-peat scenarios of teams like the Bulls and different sports teams that they might actually know about.”

Michael Jordan and company won three straight from 1991-93 and then again from 1996-1998.

Tight end Brock Bowers said he didn’t know about Minnesota’s run of success until a media member told him Tuesday.

“No offense to the Minnesota 1935 team, but I don't know if it's going to resonate with my audience,” Smart said. "I don't care about the three-peat, the two peat or the one peat. I care about complacency."

“We can be satisfied where we are right now,” Bowers said. “That kind of keeps us on edge and keeps us going.”

UGA QB competition? What QB competition?

Will it be Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff? That may be a question from afar for those looking on how Georgia will replace two-time national championship quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Or maybe not.

Smart didn’t get a single question on the quarterbacks in the 12 queries that came his way in the big room.

Beck exited the spring as the clear cut No. 1 guy. Smart said as much to ESPN Tuesday.

"He's certainly the leader, but hasn't done enough to say he's the starter," Smart said.

Earlier while making the rounds, Smart said about how the reps in the preseason may go with Beck, the favorite, Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.

“It’s way more important to get it right, which I don’t know if we’ve always done than it is to do it fast,” he said. “Looking back, you can make a case why Stetson didn’t get more reps for two years."

Added Bowers: “I’d hate to make that decision because they’re both very good.”

Pointed questions about off-field issues miniscule

Georgia putting Smart and athletic director Josh Brooks and others out to address offseason off-field issues may have served to cut down on questions about the speeding problem the team has had since the January crash.

SI.com's Pat Forde asked Smart if he’s disappointed his players don’t seem to have gotten the message after the crash that happened that involved street racing.

“I'm disappointed anytime we have traffic incidents,” Smart said. “We actually don't have more now than we've had in the past. What concerns me most is the safety of our players, and when you drive at high speeds it's unsafe. We don't want that to happen."

ESPN’s Heather Dinich, away from the main media room, asked Smart about the driving issues.

"It's not an out of control what the media has made it,” he said. “I want to be clear: street racing, unacceptable. Street racing takes two cars running side-by-side. Speeding is not acceptable. But it's realistic. It's going to happen, it's inevitable."

Kirby Smart 'baseball Dad?'

Watching Smart on the sidelines and seeing the results on the recruiting trail, he doesn’t come across as a guy who is wired to get away from it all for too long.

That’s a big reason why he’s 81-15 as Georgia coach including 29-1 the last two seasons.

He’s not one to rest on his laurels.

“The threat for us is complacency,” he said. “The first thing you have to do is acknowledge that it's a threat. Like if you acknowledge the complacency is a threat, it's the first step towards stomping it out.”

That doesn’t mean he can’t unwind with family in the dog days of summer.

No, he didn’t go to Italy like Nick Saban did with his wife.

“My wife wants to go to Italy and the Amalfi Coast, and instead we spent it in Mississippi for five days in Southaven,” Smart said.

He was there to be with son Andrew.

“I enjoyed every minute of that, and getting to be a travel baseball dad is something I enjoy,” he said.

Breaking news: Brock Bowers is special

Georgia may continue its recruiting at an elite level for years to come, but it may never have another talent like tight end Brock Bowers on offense.

Not as a talker, but as a player.

“Your challenge today is to get more than three sentences out of Brock Bowers, which we have not been able to do in three years,” Smart cracked.

Bowers may not be much of a talker, but boy can he play.

The All-American and Mackey Award winner was asked what his favorite play is at Georgia.

“Favorite play? Um, I don’t know. Like me or anyone?

You.

“Oh jeez," he said. "The Florida tipped catch was up there because I thought it was dumb the way it happened. Scoring in both national championships is pretty cool, too.”

Talk about a mic drop.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: What Kirby Smart, UGA football players had to say at SEC Media Days