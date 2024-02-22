Georgia football's Dell McGee 'serious candidate' for Georgia State coach job | Report

Another Georgia football assistant may get a head coaching gig this offseason.

Bulldogs running backs coach Dell McGee, who has coached under coach Kirby Smart since 2016, is reportedly a candidate for the Georgia State coach opening, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman on Wednesday.

Feldman reported, according to sources close to the Georgia and Georgia State programs, that McGee is a serious candidate alongside Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. Feldman also said there may be another candidate, although it wasn't clear as to who.

McGee, should he get the job, would be the second Georgia assistant to become a head coach this offseason, joining former receivers coach Fran Brown, who's at Syracuse.

The Georgia State job was previously held by Shawn Elliott, who left to become the tight ends coach at South Carolina.

Dell McGee coaching career

McGee serves as Georgia's running backs coach and run game coordinator, a position he has held since 2019. He was the running backs coach for three seasons after he was hired in 2016, the first year of Kirby Smart's tenure.

Before joining the Bulldogs, McGee spent 2014-15 as the running backs coach at Georgia Southern, where he was also the assistant head coach in 2015.

He started his career coaching defensive backs at Harris County High School in 2002, before spending 2003-04 as the defensive coordinator at Greenville High School in Georgia. He was the coach at Carver-Columbus High School in Georgia from 2005-12 before being hired as an analyst at Auburn for the 2013 season.

