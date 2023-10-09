Georgia football's Carson Beck could join SEC QB club that includes Joe Burrow, Bryce Young

In three years as Georgia football's starting quarterback under Kirby Smart, Jake Fromm helped lead the Bulldogs to three straight SEC championship games and a spot in the national championship game in 2017.

He passed for 2,615 yards, 2,749 yards and 2,860 from 2017-2019 as starting quarterback.

Carson Beck is on pace for 4,401 passing yards this season if Georgia plays in 14 games. If the Bulldogs reach the national championship game for a third straight year and play a 15th game, that number would be 4,715 yards.

In an SEC single season, that would rank behind only LSU’s Joe Burrow (5,671 in 2019), Alabama’s Bryce Young (4,872 in 2021) and Mississippi State’s Will Rogers (4,739 in 2022) who played in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. It would be ahead of Mac Jones (4,500 in 2020) when Alabama won the national title.

LSU’s Jayden Daniels would pass Jones this year, too, if his team played 14 games which Beck seems likely to do.

“Shoot, I think we can do it on all levels, the run game, the pass game,” Beck said after throwing for 389 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 51-13 trucking of then No. 20 Kentucky Saturday.

Georgia rushed for 173 yards against the Wildcats and a season-best 5.6 yards per carry.

“To be able to do that and comfortably hand the ball off and then play action, suck em up and throw it over their head,” Beck said. “Obviously it helps when you’ve got guys making plays for you, making contested catches.”

It also helps that Beck, in the words of Smart, “wasn’t your typical first-time starter.”

Beck, a fourth-year junior, had been in the system as a backup for all three years of Todd Monken as offensive coordinator. Smart quickly promoted Mike Bobo this offseason after one year as an offensive analyst back to his old job as offensive coordinator and Monken’s system stayed put which benefitted Beck.

“He understands it, he knows how to use it and he’s got good weapons around him to help him with it,” Smart said. “His intuition along with ability has helped him.”

Beck, a former four-star recruit from Jacksonville, is a “great processor” at a position that Smart said requires the quarterback to process information rapidly.

“The more information you can handle, the more flexibility your offense has,” Smart said. “The flexibility of an offense is usually tied to what the quarterback can handle.”

Next up is a 12 p.m. game Saturday at Vanderbilt, where Georgia is a 31 ½ point favorite against a Commodore team that is 2-5 and 0-3 in the SEC.

Beck is the first Georgia quarterback since Aaron Murray in 2013 to have three straight 300-yard passing games.

“We had a pretty good understanding that they were going to attack us down the field,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “They’re putting things together.”

Beck is sixth nationally in completion percentage at 73.4, well ahead of Stetson Bennett’s school record of 68.3 set last season. He’s eighth in the nation in passing yards per game at 314.3.

“It’s never about the numbers,” Beck said Monday. “At the end of the day it’s about winning. Especially at the quarterback position. I think that’s a huge column that you put on the quarterback is the win column—how many wins they have, how many losses they have.”

Bennett last season set the Georgia record for passing yards in a season with 4,127. That topped Aaron Murray’s 3,893 in 2012 under Bobo.

Georgia’s offense’s go-to player is tight end Brock Bowers who is on track to become the first 1,000-yard receiver in program history, but two other players—Daijun Edwards and Rara Thomas—had five catches each Saturday.

Senior wide receiver Marcus-Rosemy Jacksaint had four catches for 99 yards, the third time this season he’s set a career high in receiving yards.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey is still working his way back from a back injury-he played 19 snaps Saturday, according to Pro Football Focus. Running back Kendall Milton got his first carries since sustaining a sprained knee and rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Smart pointed out that Beck averages about two plays a game where he puts the offense “at risk,” by not throwing the ball away, take a sack or take off running instead of risking an interception.

Beck has 11 touchdowns and three interceptions with the potential for Beck and the offense to be even more explosive.

“The sky’s the limit with this offense,” Milton said. “Looking at the film, looking at tape, we have an endless amount of weapons.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football's Carson Beck could joins elite SEC QBs on this list