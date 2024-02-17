Georgia football WR coach Bryan McClendon departing program for NFL gig

Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon is leaving for the NFL, according to reports.

The former UGA player and current pass game coordinator will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers coach. ESPN's Adam Shefter was the first to report to move.

The University of Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart have yet to announce the departure. Smart was spotted with his family Saturday at UGA's basketball game against Florida in Athens.

McClendon was a part of Georgia's coaching staff from 2007 to 2015 under Mark Richt as a grad assistant, running backs coach and wide receivers coach before departing for South Carolina for three seasons as wide receivers coach and eventual offensive coordinator.

He served as receivers coach at Oregon (2020-21) and briefly at Miami (Jan. 2022) before returning to Georgia to be on Smart's staff in 2022.

