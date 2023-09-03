Georgia football won big, but how did we grade Bulldogs after their win over UT-Martin?

Here's how we graded Georgia football's offense, defense, special teams and coaching after its season-opening win over UT-Martin.

Offense: C+

We’re grading this on a curve given the quality of opponent with the realization Georgia had key skill players out. The Bulldogs had just two plays of 25 or more yards in the first half on a day when it leaned plenty on walk-on receiver Mekhi Mews and running back Cash Jones, but got rolling in the third quarter.

Next up: Why Georgia football is excited by walk-on wide receiver Mekhi Mews

Defense: B

This would have been an A if the Bulldogs had kept the shutout. Inside linebacker Smael Mondon didn’t play much. The Bulldogs rotated corners Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey and didn’t give up a pass longer than 6 yards in the first half although Everette was flagged for pass interference. Freshman Kyren Jones' 26-yard interception return for a touchdown provided a defensive score.

Number 77: Here's how UGA is honoring offensive lineman Devin Willock this season

Special teams: B

Georgia was solid if not spectacular on special teams. Brett Thorson averaged 44.5 yards on 5 punts with no returns. Freshman Peyton Woodring converted his two field goal tries from 23 and 33 and made all his extra points. Mekhi Mews returned a kickoff 31 yards and had two punt returns for 19 yards.

Coaching: C+

These type of games are hard to get a team up for and Georgia looked sluggish in the first quarter before ultimately finishing with the lopsided result expected. The Bulldogs couldn’t get in the end zone on a hurry-up drive before the half. Georgia had 5 penalties for 42 yards.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: We graded Georgia football after its season-opening win over UT-Martin