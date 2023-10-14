Georgia football win streak: Bulldogs threatening several SEC records in 2023 season

Georgia has had a target on its back during the 2023 college football season — something the Bulldogs have worn since winning the 2021 national championship and which grew in size with their second consecutive title in 2022.

But coach Kirby Smart and his squad have not faltered on the way to claiming some historic records amid the 2023 season. Their wins haven't always been pretty (see South Carolina and Auburn), but the Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 SEC) remain undefeated after a highly anticipated game vs. previously unbeaten Kentucky (5-1, 2-1) ended with a 51-13 shellacking of the Wildcats.

WATCH: Georgia football CB Daylen Everette on growing as a starter

Georgia now takes on Vanderbilt in a Week 7 game in which the Bulldogs are massive favorites. Should Smart and Co. beat the Commodores, it will give them the outright SEC record for most consecutive regular-season wins (34), breaking the long-time mark held by Tennessee.

But that's not the only record Georgia has a chance at breaking this year. Here's a look at all the marks Georgia will chase for the remainder of the 2023 college football season:

SEC record for longest win streak: 28 games

The Bulldogs' last loss came on Dec. 4, 2021, during the 2021 SEC Championship game vs. Alabama. Since that defeat, the Bulldogs have gone on to win 23 straight games, which is already the program record.

A win on Saturday vs. Vanderbilt would break the tie Georgia has with SEC rival Tennessee, moving the Bulldogs up to fourth place all time among the SEC record books for longest win streaks. Alabama holds each of the top three records at 26 games (2015-16) and 28 games (1978-80, 1991-93).

Georgia can break Alabama's record this year — should the Bulldogs remain undefeated — in the Week 13 game at rival Georgia Tech.

1: Alabama (1978-1980): 28 wins

T-2: Alabama (2015-2016): 26 wins

T-2: Alabama (1991-1993): 26 wins*

T-4: Tennessee (1937-1939): 23 wins

T-4: Georgia (2021-present): 23 wins

Does not take wins vacated from 1993 season into account

WATCH: Georgia football DB Tykee Smith talks how the Bulldogs defense is growing

SEC record for longest conference win streak: 27 games

The Bulldogs are also within striking distance of breaking Alabama's record of 27 straight SEC victories, which the Crimson Tide set over the course of four seasons from 1976-1980.

Heading into their Week 7 game vs. Vanderbilt, Georgia currently sits on 22 straight SEC victories: a win over the Commodores would give the Bulldogs 23, moving them into fourth place all time in SEC history.

Georgia can tie Alabama's record in the Week 12 game at No. 17 Tennessee, then break it two weeks later in the SEC championship game.

1: Alabama (1976-1980): 27 wins

2: Florida (1994-97): 26 wins

2: Georgia (1980-1983): 24 wins

T-4: Alabama (2015-2017): 22 wins

T-4: Georgia (2021-present): 22 wins

REQUIRED READING: Georgia football's Carson Beck could join SEC QB club that includes Joe Burrow, Bryce Young

NCAA record for longest win streak: 47 games

One record that will be unattainable for Georgia in 2023 is the NCAA mark for consecutive victories. That mark, which Oklahoma set at 47 wins from 1953-57, will remain untouched for at least the 2023 season.

Indeed, the closest Georgia can get this season is 32 straight wins (and that's with an undefeated, 15-0 record in 2023). It still would be 15 games shy of the Sooners' record. The Bulldogs would need to go undefeated in both 2023 and 2024 simply to match Oklahoma's mark.

Oklahoma (1953-1957): 47 wins Washington (1908-1914): 40 wins Yale (1887-1889): 37 wins Yale (1890-1893): 37 wins Toledo (1969-1971): 35 wins

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Georgia football win streak: Bulldogs threatening several SEC records